The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

