The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.