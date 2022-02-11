The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $2,095,263.30 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THG opened at $140.15 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.96 and a 12 month high of $144.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

