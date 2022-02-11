The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.90 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

