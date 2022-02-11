TheStreet Downgrades PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to D+

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.72. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

