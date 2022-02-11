TheStreet Downgrades PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to D+

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of PFSW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.72. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.47.
PFSweb Company Profile
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
