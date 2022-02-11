ThredUp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 15,218 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,612% compared to the average volume of 889 put options.

Several research firms have commented on TDUP. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

TDUP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,376. ThredUp has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,770 shares of company stock worth $4,425,158 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,344,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

