TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $13,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,496 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,551,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the period.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $8.92 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

