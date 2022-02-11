Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TBLMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.