Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.