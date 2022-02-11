Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,561 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94.
About frontdoor
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
