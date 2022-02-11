Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,561 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.