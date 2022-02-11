Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

