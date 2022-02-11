TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$139.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on X. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$146.75.

X opened at C$130.99 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.5340661 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

