Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 750 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

