Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.14 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,194,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

