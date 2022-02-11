Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.03. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

