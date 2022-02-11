Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $441,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,969 shares of company stock worth $12,201,191 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

PSX stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

