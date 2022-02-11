Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $441,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,969 shares of company stock worth $12,201,191 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PSX stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.