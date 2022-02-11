Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $892,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $11,708,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 182.8% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,404.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

