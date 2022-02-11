Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 20.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 113,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 7,700.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1,124.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 106.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $3.95 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.