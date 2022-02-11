Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,906,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,359,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $505.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.