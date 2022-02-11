Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$123.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$114.45. 149,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$109.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$115.77.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

