Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as high as C$6.40. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 29,058 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.43 million and a P/E ratio of -89.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.
In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 532,634 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,975,666.37. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 532,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,666.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 889,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,136.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
