Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as high as C$6.40. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 29,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.43 million and a P/E ratio of -89.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 532,634 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,975,666.37. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 532,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,666.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 889,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,136.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

