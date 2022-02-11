Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,099. The company has a market capitalization of $271.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $145.55 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toyota Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

