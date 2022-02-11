Traders Buy High Volume of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Call Options (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 635% compared to the typical volume of 2,203 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

SBEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.