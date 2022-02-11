TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $801.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $762.00 to $801.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.
TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $649.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $622.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
