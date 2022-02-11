Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transphorm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Transphorm stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of -3.37. Transphorm has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.50.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

