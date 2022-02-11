Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,531 shares of company stock worth $939,629 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

