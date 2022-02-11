Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

