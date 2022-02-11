Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Several analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

