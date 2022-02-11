Trexquant Investment LP Invests $296,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $75.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.87) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

