Trexquant Investment LP Invests $332,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $16.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

