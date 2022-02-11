Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,227 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

VMW stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

