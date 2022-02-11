Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $452.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

