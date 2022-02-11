Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trias has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00103364 BTC.

About Trias

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

