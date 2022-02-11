Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

