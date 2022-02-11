TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 169,768 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

