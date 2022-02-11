Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 12,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,603. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Triumph Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.