Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.