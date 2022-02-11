Truist Financial Weighs in on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

