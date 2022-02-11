Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.48% of Turning Point Brands worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

