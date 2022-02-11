Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $393.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $205.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.17. Twilio has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.