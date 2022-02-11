Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.64.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.17. Twilio has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

