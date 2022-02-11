Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. 295,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -155.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.