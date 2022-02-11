Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.96.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $483.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.76. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

