Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.0225 on Major Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $206,014.04 and $3,666.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07100759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.05 or 1.00289853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006571 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.