Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $97.88 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.