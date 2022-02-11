Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tyson Foods have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company is also benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Tyson Foods is undertaking a number of operational and supply chain efficiency programs to place itself better for the long run. In this regard, the company is investing in capacity expansion and automation technology. However, Tyson Foods is not immune to inflationary pressure across the industry.”

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.78.

TSN opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.