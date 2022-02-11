U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

USX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 2,133,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

USX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

