Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Cut to $214.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.75.

Shares of UI opened at $244.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.29. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

