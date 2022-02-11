UBS Group Cuts SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Price Target to CHF 27.50

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its price target cut by UBS Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $20.95 on Monday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

