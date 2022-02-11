Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $71.40

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.40, but opened at $75.82. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $73.96, with a volume of 1,827 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

